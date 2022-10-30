Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

AXTA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

