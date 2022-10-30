Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In other Holley news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

Holley stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Holley has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Holley had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

