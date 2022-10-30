Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several research firms recently commented on SLVYY. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

OTC:SLVYY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Solvay has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

