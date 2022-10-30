Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

