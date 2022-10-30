Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.