Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $140.09

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. CWM LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

