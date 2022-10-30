Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $23.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 165.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $16,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

