YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,830,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

