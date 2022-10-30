PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

