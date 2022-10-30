Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

AMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

Altus Power stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.