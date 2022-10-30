MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Financial Contrast

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 147.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55% Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and Royce Value Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Royce Value Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.33 $82.36 million $0.87 12.84 Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Volatility and Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Royce Value Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

