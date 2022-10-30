Financial Survey: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) vs. Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Data Storage has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%. Given Data Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Data Storage -2.62% -2.58% -2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.49 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Data Storage $14.88 million 0.93 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -18.36

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company offers subscription-based video services and Internet services to residential customers comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

