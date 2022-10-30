Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Critical Analysis

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sono-Tek currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $4.46, indicating a potential upside of 70.23%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% Desktop Metal -275.35% -17.56% -15.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.68 $2.54 million $0.09 80.75 Desktop Metal $112.41 million 7.36 -$240.33 million ($1.68) -1.56

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer. In addition, it provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled DLP chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; P4K platform offers series of advanced DLP printer models designed for volume production in precision applications; Envision One platform; which leverages patented CDLM technology for high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts; D4K Pro platform, designed for jewelry and chairside settings; S-Max platform, which provides digital casting solution; and Robotic Additive Manufacturing, or RAM, platform that offers robotic 3D printing solutions. Further, the company offers S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Additionally, the company provides binder jetting materials, DLP and CDLM photopolymer resins, BMD materials, micro-AFP materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare and dental, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

