Reviewing Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 22.98% 20.47% 18.10% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shimano and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 1 1 0 0 1.50 Barratt Developments 0 6 1 0 2.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Shimano has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.98 billion 2.82 $1.06 billion $1.23 12.53 Barratt Developments $7.01 billion 0.64 $685.65 million N/A N/A

Shimano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barratt Developments.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Shimano pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Shimano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

