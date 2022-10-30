First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Head-To-Head Review

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Advantage and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 2 3 0 2.60 Riskified 1 1 4 0 2.50

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than First Advantage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Advantage has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 3.10 $16.05 million $0.39 36.92 Riskified $229.14 million 3.03 -$178.88 million ($1.32) -3.33

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13% Riskified -73.07% -20.85% -18.00%

Summary

First Advantage beats Riskified on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

