The Glimpse Group (VRAR) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare The Glimpse Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million -$5.97 million -9.12 The Glimpse Group Competitors $2.07 billion $190.25 million 18.02

The Glimpse Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group Competitors 213 1392 2476 80 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Glimpse Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 29.12%. Given The Glimpse Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.96, meaning that their average share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16% The Glimpse Group Competitors -17.11% -26.06% -0.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group rivals beat The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

