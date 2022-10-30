CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Critical Contrast

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.18 -$248.92 million ($0.40) -22.70 CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -29.61% -0.45% -0.26% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 4 0 2.43 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than CareCloud.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

