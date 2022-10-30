Head to Head Review: VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DoubleVerify and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $33.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.95%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 14.55 $29.31 million $0.31 95.00 VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.71 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -1.46

This table compares DoubleVerify and VIQ Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.93% 6.45% 5.62% VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12%

Risk & Volatility

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats VIQ Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

