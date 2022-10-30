Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Critical Comparison

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hello Group and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.32 -$457.23 million ($2.59) -1.80 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.07 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hello Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

61.8% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hello Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its share price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group -23.85% -28.45% -17.48% Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hello Group and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hello Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 143.20%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Hello Group beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, quick chat, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games and audio chatrooms. In addition, it allows its platform's users to livestream a variety of content and activities that comprise talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

