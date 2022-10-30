Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & PROS (NYSE:PRO) Head to Head Survey

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROS 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,032.08%. PROS has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than PROS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% PROS -35.12% -781.16% -14.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.14 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.23 PROS $251.42 million 4.49 -$81.21 million ($2.06) -12.09

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackboxstocks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats PROS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

