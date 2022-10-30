NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head to Head Comparison

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Accolade has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -114.56% -26.12% -15.85% NextPlay Technologies -672.99% -59.85% -37.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Accolade and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accolade and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 44.75%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.00%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Accolade.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 2.55 -$123.12 million ($5.78) -1.90 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 3.52 -$37.97 million ($0.45) -0.54

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Accolade on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

