Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Music Group from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of OTC:UMGNF opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

