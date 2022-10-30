Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $34.49. Federated Hermes shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 8,932 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

