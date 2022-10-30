Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $37.25. Flagstar Bancorp shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 139,362 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

