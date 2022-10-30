Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $716.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.