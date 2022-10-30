Warburg Research Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA KGX opened at €22.30 ($22.76) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.24 and its 200 day moving average is €39.17.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

