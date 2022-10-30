Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €22.30 ($22.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.17. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

