Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €104.35 ($106.48) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.33 and its 200-day moving average is €104.89.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

