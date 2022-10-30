Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

