ATB Capital Analysts Give Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) a C$1.45 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.55. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,526,761. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,200.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

