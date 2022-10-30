Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

