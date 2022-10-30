Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €128.24 ($130.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €196.02 ($200.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.90.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

