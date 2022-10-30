Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Boosted by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CP opened at C$100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$93.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$106.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.16 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.