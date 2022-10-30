CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

CF opened at $105.68 on Friday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

