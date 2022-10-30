Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $636.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

