Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $242.64 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.73.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

