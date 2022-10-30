Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

