Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Centene Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. Centene has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

