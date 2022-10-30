Bank of Hawaii Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.