Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 338,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Akumin Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AKU stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 29.00% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Akumin by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akumin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Akumin by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

