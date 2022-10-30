Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Update

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

