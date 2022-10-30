Oppenheimer Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE ELF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,663 shares of company stock worth $18,988,318. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

