Stride, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Stride Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. Stride has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after buying an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stride by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Stride by 3.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.