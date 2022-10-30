Chubb Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Shares of CB stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

