Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. V.F. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 179,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

