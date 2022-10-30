Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$157.28.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$162.04 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

