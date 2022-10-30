Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

