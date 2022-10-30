Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Range Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE RRC opened at $27.13 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

