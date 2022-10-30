Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. FIX downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

