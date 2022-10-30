ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €43.50 ($44.39) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.70.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

AGESY stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

